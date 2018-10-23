Train delays hit rush hour commuters

Sever disruption for rail commuters this morning after trains out of Glasgow Queen Street were cancelled.

The problem was caused by engineering works not being finished on time, according to ScotRail.

If affected passengers at all stations in the Falkirk area – Falkirk High, Grahamston, Polmont, Camelon and Larbert.

First thing this morning no trains were operating in or out of the Glasgow station high level.

Although ScotRail has just announced the 8.30am from Queen Street to Edinburgh via Falkirk High is running, further disruption for passengers is expected until at least 10am.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “We’re sorry for the disruption to services at Glasgow Queen Street this morning this was due to a Road Rail Vehicle breaking down while we were working overnight. It had to be moved before trains could run. Sorry.”