Traffic update: Motorists using M9 near Falkirk and Grangemouth urged to take care

Motorists using the M9 near Falkirk and Grangemouth are being urged to take care.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 10:21 am
Traffic Scotland are currently reporting debris on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 6 near the Kelpies.

On social media they said: “Got reports of a bed on the southbound carriageway of the M9 at J6.”

They said Trunk Road Incident Support Service from BEAR Scotland who look after the motorway was on its way to check out and clear the debris but urged caution by drivers.

The debris is on the M9
