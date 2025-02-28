Traffic delays after road incident on M9 near Lathallan roundabout

One lane has reopened on the M9 eastbound after an earlier road accident.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both lanes had been closed around 11am after the incident which took place between junction four Lathallan roundabout and junction three.

Traffic was at a standstill while emergency services attended the scene.

Traffic Scotland has just updated that one lane is now open to allow traffic to pass.

However, drivers are urged to approach with caution and expect longer travel times.

This is a breaking news story.