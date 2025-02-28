Traffic delays after road incident on M9 near Lathallan roundabout
One lane has reopened on the M9 eastbound after an earlier road accident.
Both lanes had been closed around 11am after the incident which took place between junction four Lathallan roundabout and junction three.
Traffic was at a standstill while emergency services attended the scene.
Traffic Scotland has just updated that one lane is now open to allow traffic to pass.
However, drivers are urged to approach with caution and expect longer travel times.
This is a breaking news story.
