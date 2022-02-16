Traffic cameras: Braes residents claim Falkirk Council has 'postcode lottery' approach to road safety

They also accused the council of having a “postcode lottery” approach to road safety.

Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council has been at the heart of the campaign to tackle the volume of traffic on the B810 Shieldhill Road.

Its members have spent a decade urging the local authority to do something about speeding motorists but to no avail.

Concerns over speeding traffic on B810 Shieldhill Road have been raised by Reddingmuirhead and Wallacestone Community Council. Pictured: left, Ian Shotliff, secretary and James McGovern, vice convenor

Now they say a decision by the council to grant permission for a speed camera in Camelon Road, on the approach to the town centre, completely contradicts all the reasons given as to why there could not be one in Reddingmuirhead.

Vice convenor Jim McGovern said: “When I read about the new camera my initial response was very positive but then this quickly turned to rage and disbelief.

“Falkirk Council has constantly absolved themselves of any responsibility citing a number of excuses that precludes them from taking any tangible action.

“Their reasons given to us for them not taking any action are a complete contradiction to the reasons stated for installing the Camelon Road speed camera.

"May I take this opportunity to commend any positive measures taken to make our roads safer for all, however it would appear that Falkirk Council have a postcode lottery approach to road safety.”

He added that measures tried to date to slow down traffic on the B810 have failed to solve the issue – speed bumps were trialled and removed; a traffic island was removed; and road pinching is ineffective.

There is also the issue that Braes High School is situated on this stretch of road and a large number of pupils from the surrounding areas walk to school. On sections of this road there is only one footpath and no designated crossing point.

Mr McGovern said: "As part of a local housing development, a recent traffic survey showed that almost 80 per cent of the traffic on this section of road were in excess of the 30mph speed limit with one vehicle recorded at 90mph.

"Statistics may be boring but they are damning. Despite this, Falkirk Council refuses to change its stance and it would appear that someone has to be seriously injured or worse before they will act.”

In September last year it was announced that a mobile speed camera unit would be deployed on the road

East Safety Camera Unit Manager Michael Grant said: “Speed surveys at this location have shown that there are concerning numbers of drivers exceeding the 30mph limit and this deployment should be a reminder of the importance of adhering to the speed limit in built up areas.”

Braes and Bo’ness Community Sergeant Graeme Fox said: “The local community has raised concerns about the speed of vehicles travelling in both directions on B810 Shieldhill Road. I am delighted the East Safety Camera Unit are able to support us and the local community to improve public safety on this route.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns regarding the B810 Shieldhill Road and have looked closely at data which suggests that the history of accidents on this stretch of road does not support the introduction of a vehicle speed actuated sign.”

