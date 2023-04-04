Network Rail engineers closed the line in both directions earlier as they carried out an inspection on the track. However, they say the lines have now reopened with a 20mph speed limit being imposed on part of the affected line.

The fault is impacting on routes including the Edinburgh to Glasgow main line via Falkirk High and those between the capital and Stirling and Dunblane. Many services on these routes are delayed or cancelled.

Although the lines are now reopen ScotRail has advised disruption will continue for some time.

A track fault is causing disruption to train services this morning. Picture: John Devlin

Posting on Twitter the rail operator said: “Our Control team now working to restore the timetable in a controlled manner, to prevent further disruption. We need to get our trains & crews back into position to do this. The lines are open again, but some alterations will still take place.”