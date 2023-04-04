News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 minute ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
11 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
17 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
59 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where

Track fault causing disruption to Falkirk district rail passengers

Rail passengers are facing disruption to services this morning following a ‘track fault’ between Edinburgh Park and Linlithgow.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

Network Rail engineers closed the line in both directions earlier as they carried out an inspection on the track. However, they say the lines have now reopened with a 20mph speed limit being imposed on part of the affected line.

The fault is impacting on routes including the Edinburgh to Glasgow main line via Falkirk High and those between the capital and Stirling and Dunblane. Many services on these routes are delayed or cancelled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the lines are now reopen ScotRail has advised disruption will continue for some time.

A track fault is causing disruption to train services this morning. Picture: John DevlinA track fault is causing disruption to train services this morning. Picture: John Devlin
A track fault is causing disruption to train services this morning. Picture: John Devlin
Most Popular

Posting on Twitter the rail operator said: “Our Control team now working to restore the timetable in a controlled manner, to prevent further disruption. We need to get our trains & crews back into position to do this. The lines are open again, but some alterations will still take place.”

Anyone planning to travel is advised to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling for the latest information.

FalkirkLinlithgowEdinburgh ParkNetwork RailScotRailGlasgow