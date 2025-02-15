The two Scottish schools to post remarkable cycling achievement under bike scheme

Cycling rates four times the Scottish average in trial secondary schools

Pupils giving up cycling to school when they move from primary to secondary has been stemmed after they were given free bikes in a pilot project.

The success of the scheme in Clackmannanshire comes against the backdrop of a traditional drop-off in cycling rates as children move schools, which campaigners see as a key hurdle in keeping people riding into adulthood.

Hundreds of free bikes have been given to primary seven pupils, who are around 11 years old, which has led to four times as many continuing to cycle after they switch to secondary school than the Scottish average.

The Bike Buddies scheme, run by Forth Environment Link (FEL), has distributed 150 free bikes this winter, which will increase to 237 across 18 Clackmannanshire primary schools by May. Pupils also receive a helmet, lock and lights.

Pupils in Falkirk will be next to benefit, where 200 bikes will be distributed under the scheme, which is funded by Transport Scotland via the public-private co-ordinating body, the South East of Scotland Transport Partnership.

FEL said its surveys showed 4-5 per cent of pupils at Alloa Academy and Lornshill Academy in nearby Tullibody - two of the three in Clackmannshire - cycled compared to 1.3 per cent across all Scottish secondary schools.

FEL active travel coordinator Jodie Murdoch told The Scotsman: “Bike Buddies started with a pilot in a few feeder primary schools and we saw an immediate increase in cycling rates at Lornshill and Alloa secondary schools in the following academic year.

“With this winter's increase in free bikes, we are expecting to see even more of these children cycling to high school across Clackmannanshire from August.”

One pupil said: “My bike makes me go faster in the cold and I like that it’s the same as all my friends’.”

Meantime, the grandmother of a pupil at Craigbank Primary School in Sauchie observed: “The bike has totally transformed [the pupil]. [He] was regularly late for school and wouldn’t want to go. With his new bike he is cycling to school happily and on time.”

Donna Smith, principal teacher at Banchory Primary School in Tullibody, said: “We noticed a significant increase in the numbers of pupils bringing their bikes to school, so much so that we had to install a new bike shed last session.

“It's also lovely to hear about them spending time together during the weekends and holidays where they get out on their bikes and enjoy exploring.”

FEL senior active travel officer Drew Taylor added: “With high schools often further from home than primary schools, having a bike can be a practical and cost-effective solution.

“Cycling to school also means students arrive more energised and ready to learn.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government-funded development body Cycling Scotland said: “It’s really positive to see increasing access to bikes enabling more high school pupils to cycle.

“As well as access to bikes, and networks of safe cycling routes, secondary school pupils are more likely to cycle if they’ve taken part in the national standard cycle training for school children.

“Results show that pupils who take part in Bikeability Scotland are more likely to cycle in high school – and they benefit from better road safety awareness.”