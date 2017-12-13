‘The train now standing at this Falkirk platform ... is electric’

Commuters in Falkirk district travelling from Falkirk High, and Polmont, train stations will benefit from additional capacity with electric trains servicing the route from this week.

The move has been welcomed by Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald who said it was a “one of the biggest changes seen on our railways”.

Following Network Rail’s electrification of the line, ScotRail introduced Class 380 electric trains from its existing fleet last Sunday.

The seven-carriage Class 380 electric trains will provide customers with more seats, and some journeys will be faster between Scotland’s two largest cities.

Electric trains are better for the environment - producing 85 per cent fewer harmful CO2 emissions per seat than the diesel trains the Class 380s will replace.

The ScotRail Alliance’s new timetable also started on Sunday and customers are being asked to take a minute to check their own journeys before travelling.

A dedicated webpage has been set up at scotrail.co.uk/new timetable with further information on the changes.

The Falkirk East MSP said: “The introduction of electric services is a key milestone in the Edinburgh–Glasgow Improvement Programme and yet another sign that our £5 billion investment to 2019 is helping build the best railway Scotland has ever had. Clearly this will have a major benefit for my constituents in Falkirk East, and for commuters all across Falkirk district, as it means more seats, faster journeys and less impact on our environment.

“In addition, this sets the stage for newer electric trains to be introduced over the next few months in some of the biggest changes we have ever seen on our railways, ensuring that Scotland’s railway network is fit for purpose in 21st century Scotland.

“This has only been possible through the hard work put in by those working towards the future of our railways, and praise must go to them for ensuring that this has been possible. I am delighted that my constituents, and people across Falkirk district will be among the first to benefit from these new trains, and I look forward to hearing about the positive differences they make to commuting to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh.”