That sinking feeling: Drainage works mean three weeks of road closures in Falkirk area

Motorists face three weeks of road closures in the Falkirk area in the run up to the festive season.

Trunk road operating company BEAR Scotland is conducting drainage improvement works on the M876/A876 between Junction 3 (Bowtrees) and Kilbagie Roundabout from Monday, December 2.

The works will take place from 8.30pm to 6am Monday to Sunday during the three-week period.

Here is a breakdown of the closures that will be in place:

The road closures will be in place at several locations during the three-week period (Picture: Submitted)

- December 2 and 3 will see lane closures at M876 Junction 3 (Bowtrees)

- December 4 ane 5 will see the northbound off-slip closed at M876 Junction 3, with traffic diverted onwards to A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout, returning southbound on the M876 to exit via the Junction 3 southbound off-slip.

- December 6 to 8 will see the southbound on-slip closed at M876 Junction 3, with traffic diverted northbound to join the M876 southbound at A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

- December 9 will see the northbound on-slip closed at M876 Junction 3, with traffic diverted southbound to turn and join the M876 northbound at Junction 2.

- December 10 to 11 will see the southbound off-slip closed at M876 Junction 3, with traffic diverted southbound to turn at M876 Junction 2, returning northbound on the M876 to exit via the Junction 3 northbound off-slip.

- December 12 and 13 will see the southbound carriageway closed between A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout and M876 Junction 3, with traffic diverted via Clackmannanshire Bridge, the A876, A977, A907, A91, M9 and M876.

- And finally, December 14 to 22 will see road closures in both directions between A876 Higgins Neuk Roundabout and Kilbagie Roundabout, with traffic diverted via Kincardine Bridge, the A985 and A977.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These works will enhance drainage on this stretch of the M876/A876, helping to maintain the drainage network and reduce the risk of future flooding.

“Road closures are essential to allow operatives to carry out the improvements safely, however we’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise disruption. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Visit the website for real time journey information.