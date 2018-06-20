Survey: More than four of five ScotRail passengers satisfied with train operator

More than four out of five ScotRail passengers are satisfied with the service it provides, new figures have revealed.

A National Rail Passenger Survey found 84 per cent of 1400 customers were pleased with the train operator.

The poll was carried out by independent watchdog Transport Focus earlier this year.

It also revealed customer satisfaction with ScotRail is higher than the UK average, with the manner in which staff handle requests pleasing 93 per cent of survey participants.

Other increases in customer satisfaction related to facilities in stations and on board trains, such as Wi-Fi and the availability of power sockets.

Figures published this week showed the number of passengers using ScotRail train services has increased considerably over the past decade, rising from 74.2 million in 2007/08 to 97.8 million in 2017/18.

ScotRail has vowed to invest £475 million in new and upgraded Hitachi Class 385 electric trains to meet demand, while Network Rail Scotland has invested more than £2 billion in improved infrastructure since 2014.

An additional ten electric trains will be rolled out in the coming weeks, boosting the number of seats available to customers on board Edinburgh-Glasgow services via Falkirk High by more than 17,200 each day.

The investment programme also includes the electrification of the Central Belt and station redevelopments across the country, including at Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance managing director, said: “For more than four out five customers to be satisfied with ScotRail, despite the challenges we faced during the Beast from the East, is down to the hard work of our people. They go above and beyond the call of duty every single day.

“But we know that our customers demand more from ScotRail. We are on the cusp of delivering a major transformation of Scotland’s railway, which will deliver faster journeys, more seats and better services for our customers.”