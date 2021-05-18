Surge in number of electric vehicles registered in Falkirk district , figures reveal

Department for Transport statistics show 463 ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) were licensed in Falkirk at the end of last year – 179 more than at the end of 2019, when there were 284.

The figures include battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Of the additions, the majority (110) were registered to private keepers, while 69 were to the addresses of local firms.

Pic: John Devlin

Across the UK, 64% of ULEVS registered for the first time last year were battery electric vehicles, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles accounted for 35%.

Picture: John Devlin

The DfT said a vehicle’s address does not necessarily reflect where it is located.

Overall, ULEVs still only accounted for around 0.5% of all vehicles licensed in Falkirk at the end of 2020 – below the UK average of 1.1%.

Across the UK, around 431,600 ULEVs were licensed at the end of 2020 – an increase of 162,300 over the year.

The majority of the spike – around 101,800 – were company-registered.

The Government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, and ensuring all new sales are “zero emissions at the tailpipe” by 2035.

The Labour Party says it needs to do more to make eco-friendly cars more affordable for families across the country.

Kerry McCarthy, shadow minister for green transport, said: “We need to see a clear, long-term vision from the Government to support the British car industry.”

