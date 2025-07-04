Summer rain delays roadworks across Falkirk district

Scottish summertime weather has caused delays to planned roadworks in the area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to poor weather conditions, workmen require an additional night to complete the resurfacing works on the M876 westbound near Dennyloanhead.

The westbound carriageway of the M876 has been closed at Junction 1 since Monday evening but will again be closed tonight (Friday) from 7.30pm until 6am tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A signed diversion route will remain in place between M876 Junction 1 and M80 Junction 7, via Checkbar Roundabout, the A883, the Three Bridges Roundabout and the A803.

Roadworks call.

This diversion will add approximately 12 minutes and 5.8 miles onto affected journeys.

Meanwhile, five nights of closures on a section of the eastbound M876 motorway between Junction 2 North Broomage and the M876/M9 merge (M9 Junction 8) which was due to begin tonight will now run from Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11.

A signed diversion route will be in place for eastbound traffic from Junction 2, via the A88 and A905. Traffic will rejoin the M876 at Junction 3 (Bowtrees) and continue to M9 Junction 7 to resume their journey. This diversion will add approximately 6 minutes and 2.6 miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Network manager, said: "It is essential for the safety of road users and our teams to close these sections of carriageway while resurfacing take place.”