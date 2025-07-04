Summer rain delays roadworks across Falkirk district
Due to poor weather conditions, workmen require an additional night to complete the resurfacing works on the M876 westbound near Dennyloanhead.
The westbound carriageway of the M876 has been closed at Junction 1 since Monday evening but will again be closed tonight (Friday) from 7.30pm until 6am tomorrow.
A signed diversion route will remain in place between M876 Junction 1 and M80 Junction 7, via Checkbar Roundabout, the A883, the Three Bridges Roundabout and the A803.
This diversion will add approximately 12 minutes and 5.8 miles onto affected journeys.
Meanwhile, five nights of closures on a section of the eastbound M876 motorway between Junction 2 North Broomage and the M876/M9 merge (M9 Junction 8) which was due to begin tonight will now run from Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 11.
A signed diversion route will be in place for eastbound traffic from Junction 2, via the A88 and A905. Traffic will rejoin the M876 at Junction 3 (Bowtrees) and continue to M9 Junction 7 to resume their journey. This diversion will add approximately 6 minutes and 2.6 miles to affected journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Network manager, said: "It is essential for the safety of road users and our teams to close these sections of carriageway while resurfacing take place.”
