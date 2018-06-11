Stretch of M80 to close this weekend

Drivers planning to use the M80 this weekend should note that a stretch of the route will be closed overnight for maintenance works.

A southbound section of the motorway at Avenuehead will be shut off to traffic from 8pm this Friday until 6am this Saturday to allow for carriageway condition improvements.

The works will benefit around 34,000 vehicles which use the route each day and reduce the need for future, more extensive repairs.

While the road is closed, a signed diversion route will take M9 southbound traffic to the exit via the Junction 7 and M876 Junction 3 off-slip roads.

At the roundabout, traffic will turn right and then right again at the following roundabout along the M876.

From there, traffic will be guided towards the M9 Junction 7 northbound on-slip road and will exit via the M9 Junction 8 off-slip road.

Traffic will then continue along the M876/M80 towards Haggs where the diversion will end.

The work will be carried out by Amey and has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Falkirk Council and Stirling Council.

To report a problem on the network, go to www.scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/report-a-problem.

Visit www.trafficscotland.org for more information.