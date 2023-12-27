Motorists are being warned to take care on the roads as the latest storm of the season hits the country today.

Storm Gerrit has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to much of Scotland, with a number of yellow weather warnings in place.

The Met Office has chosen to name the storm as it is expected to be a busy day on the roads, with people returning home after Christmas.

People should expect journeys to take longer than normal in the hazardous conditions, the AA has warned.

More heavy rain is forecast for the district with the risk of flooding. Pic: Michael Gillen

Yellow warnings for wind are in place for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as across the southern coast of England and north-west England and Wales.

There is also a yellow warning for snow covering much of Scotland.

Storm Gerrit is the seventh named storm of the current UK storm season, which started in September and runs until August next year.