Storm Eowyn transport update for Falkirk area

Roads are closed, buses are not running and ScotRail has announced no trains until midday tomorrow as Storm Eowyn leaves its mark.

Last night the rail operator said it would be running no trains in Scotland today.

However, it has now issued an update saying until Network Rail can asses the infrastructure trains will not run.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “We won't know the full extent of the damage until after the storm passes and our Network Rail colleagues can get onto the network and carry out a fully assessment. This will obviously take quite a bit of time.

People are being urged not to travel during the red weather alert. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out through the night to remove fallen trees and other debris from the tracks. There has also been extensive damage to overhead lines which will need to be repaired before trains can safely return to service.

“Unfortunately, this means that ScotRail services will be heavily impacted tomorrow (Saturday), and customers should not expect any trains to operate before noon at the earliest.”

They added safety of staff and customers is a priority and they will update their website and social media when there is more information.

It is understood that police have closed Bowhouse Road in Grangemouth after concerns about damage to the roof of a block of flats in the street.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge is closed to traffic in both directions, as is the Forth Road Bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing is now closed to all high sided vehicles, caravans, trailers and motorcycles.