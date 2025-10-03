Storm Amy impacts on Falkirk area with issues on roads

Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads as Storm Amy begins to have an impact on the district.

A tree has fallen on the A803 Main Street in Polmont with drivers currently having to manoeuvre around the branches lying across much of the carriageway.

Earlier flooding on the M9 at junction 4 Avondale has been cleared.

There are also reports that a tree has come down on the Glen Village to Shieldhill road.

A tree has fallen on to Polmont Main Street. Pic: Michael Gillen

Vehicles are also queuing on the M9 northbound carriageway due to fallen trees.

There are two Met Office amber weather warnings for high winds are in place for the west and north of Scotland from 5pm to 9pm tomorrow with most of Scotland covered by a yellow warning for winds to up to 60mph – and up to 70mph in exposed areas – lasting into Saturday.

The first power cuts have already been reported in the Western Isles, while heavy rain could lead to flooding and widespread travel disruption is expected.

The Forth Road Bridge has closed to all vehicles while the Clackmannanshire Bridge, Kincardine Bridge and A1 Tyne Bridge in East Lothian are expected to be closed for high-sided vehicles shortly.

Transport company Bear Scotland said it hoped the Queensferry Crossing would remain open to cars thanks to its wind shielding, but it may close for high-sided vehicles.

ScotRail has cancelled a number of services in the north of the country from 6pm, with speed restrictions also in force on all routes