The limit will be in place for safety while routine cable inspection works are carried out overhead.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South-East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The Queensferry Crossing is a complex structure that requires constant inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we’ve planned these works to minimise disruption by ensuring that all lanes remain open to traffic during the day, with a reduced speed limit for safety.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on Twitter at @trafficscotland.