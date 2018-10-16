Special bus service for Hallglen during roadworks

An emergency bus service from Hallglen to Falkirk has been put in place this week while a road is resurfaced.

Villagers feared they would be cut off from yesterday until Sunday, October 21 while work is carried out on New Hallglen Road.

Falkirk Council’s roads team advised residents the route between Hallglen Roundabout and Tiree Place would be shut for carriageway resurfacing works.

First Bus previously said there was insufficient time for Service 5 to operate via Laurieston and would be operating via Glen Brae to the Hallglen Roundabout but would not be serving New Hallglen Road or Glenburn Avenue during the works.

However, a temporary service will be put in place to allow access to New Hallglen Road via Laurieston during the closure.

Before the issue was resolved resident Peter Johnston said: “The council has closed the road for resurfacing works.

“This is ridiculous. Many of the people who live in Hallglen are elderly and do not drive. This means we cannot get into the town to get shopping or our messages. We have more or less been cut off.

“We need a replacement bus service.”

Mr Johnston got in touch with Councillor Lorna Binnie who immediately contacted First Bus.

She said: “When I heard from constituents that Hallglen would not have a full bus service for at least a week I was most concerned.

“There are many vulnerable and elderly people who rely on that service. I was hearing that some people could not get to the shops for their weekly shopping and medical appointments would have to be cancelled.

“That was unacceptable and so I contacted both Falkirk Council’s transport section and First Bus.

“I am delighted that a proposal to add an additional temporary service onto the streets that will plug the gap in Hallglen and ensure that both halves of the estate are being serviced.”

The timetable will run until Saturday and if a service is needed for Sunday another one will be drawn up.

The temporary service will run hourly from 7am until 10pm. More information and the timetable will be available on the First Bus website soon. They will also be displayed at the regular bus stops.