Sinking feeling for Falkirk motorists as drainage works leads to road closure

Work to repair a drainage connection means a road will be out of action for motorists for an entire working week.

Falkirk Council made an order, under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit vehicles on Meadow Lane, in Bo'ness from a point adjacent to Crawfield Road in a westerly direction for 100 metres from midnight on Monday, November 3 to 11.59pm on Friday, November 7.

The alternative route is Meadow Lane – Upper Kinneil Road – A706 – Crawfield Road or vice versa.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.