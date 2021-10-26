Sinkhole repairs mean Larbert road will remain closed this week

The section of Bellsdyke Road – between Hamilton Road and Tryst Road – was supposedly going to remain open with a two-way traffic light system, but Falkirk Council decided against adding more traffic lights to the road.

The stretch of road had to be closed off after a section of pavement collapsed on Tuesday, October 19 and Scottish Water personnel are continuing to work to repair the issue.

It is not know how long the section of Bellsdyke Road will remain closed

Falkirk Council stated there was already a number of existing temporary traffic lights within the area so the decision was made to have the section of road remain closed.

Motorists can use the detour at the roundabout from Hamilton Road moving into Kinnaird and then exit at Tryst Road.

The council added Scottish Water's work was scheduled for completion on November 3.

