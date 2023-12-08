Official road signs are being installed on the boundary of Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ), with six months until enforcement begins.

The signs, which are being used in the four Scottish cities with city centre LEZs, inform drivers they are driving within the zone.

In Edinburgh, additional warning signs will tell drivers that Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) will not be issued until June 1, 2024, and only to the most polluting vehicles.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, which support enforcement, will be installed in late 2023/early 2024 and a mobile enforcement vehicle will be active from June 2024 onwards.

Road signs have been installed on the boundary of the Low Emission Zone, with six months to go.

In early 2024 there will also be changes made to some street layouts and signals around the LEZ boundary to cut congestion and improve safety for everyone. Full details of the changes can be found at www.edinburgh.gov.uk/roads-travel-parking/lez-works/5.

Dona Milne, NHS Lothian public health directo, said: “Reducing air pollution has clear long and short-term health benefits.

“Our hope is that improved air quality will also encourage people to take advantage of more sustainable and active ways of travel, which is beneficial for individuals and communities alike.”

Some households and small businesses may be eligible for the Low Emission Zone Support Fund, funded by Transport Scotland and administered by Energy Saving Trust.

This offers successful applicants grants to dispose of non-compliant vehicles and to help households invest in more sustainable forms of transport.

Heather Quin, EST senior programme manager, said: “We’re pleased to support the introduction of Scotland’s low emission zones (LEZ) through our delivery of the LEZ support funds on behalf of the Scottish Government.

“It's important that lower-income households and small businesses get the support they need to adapt.

“This funding has already helped hundreds of individuals, families and businesses in and around Edinburgh adopt more sustainable travel options.