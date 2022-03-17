Shuttle bus hailed a lifeline after villagers ‘left stranded’ by Bonnybridge road closure

Resurfacing work meant the bus service between High Bonnybridge and Bonnybridge Toll has been taken off for ten days as Reilly Road was closed.

That left many people without cars with no access to a shop, chemist, doctor or dentist.

Provost Billy Buchanan said: “This closure left many older and disabled people stranded as they are unable to walk to the village and not everyone can afford taxis.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers have been advised of route changes

“I am delighted with the news that this community, cut off with no shops and no bus service now has a lifeline.”

Falkirk Council has arranged with the bus company First to operate a shuttle bus every day between High Bonnybridge and Bonnybridge Toll until Reilly Road reopens.

The timetable allows connections with Service 37 journeys to/from Falkirk and Glasgow.

Villagers complained they had been left ‘stranded’ by a road closure.

The first service leaves High Bonnybridge at 7.35 am every day and runs hourly until 5.35pm.

The first return service leaves Bonnybridge Toll at 7.59 am, then 8.59 am, 9.57 am, 10.57 am, 11.57 am, 12.57 pm, 1.57 pm, 2.57 pm 3.57 pm, 5.02pm and 6.07 pm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.