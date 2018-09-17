Second crash at busy Falkirk junction sparks call for action

Fears have been voiced that someone may be killed if action is not taken to improve road safety in Falkirk town centre.

A crash at the junction of West Bridge Street and Hope Street on Sunday morning saw two cars badly damaged, although thankfully it appears no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

Emergency services were again called to the scene on Sunday (Picture: Micahel Gillen)

Only a few weeks ago, a woman was taken to hospital after a driver mistakenly travelled in the wrong direction along Cockburn Street before colliding with another vehicle,

There have been numerous other incidents in the past at the junction, which serves all three roads, and it has been even busier over the last few weeks with increased number of buses using Newmarket Street following the closure of the station at the opposite end of town.

READ MORE: ‘No major injuries’ in Falkirk crash

News of the most recent incident sparked a series of comments from concerned readers on the Falkirk Herald’s Facebook page.

One wrote: “Buses are now parking on West Bridge Street just up from town hall so three lanes are getting forced into one.

“Come Christmas time this will cause havoc. It’s already causing problems with cars dodging past them.”

William McGeorge added: “Maybe it’s about time to sort this junction before someone dies. This has gone on for years.”

And Robert Dougherty said: “Taking you car in the town nowadays is a life-risking challenge. It’s brutal!”

READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Falkirk

Agreeing that it was “only a matter of time” before there is a fatality, Paul Smith said: “It happens too often at this junction. People distracted by sat navs or phones go straight through the red combined with a poorly marked junction.”

Annette Kerr replied: “I don’t think the junction is particularly poorly marked, but people aren’t paying full attention to the lights and road markings.”

What’s your view@ Email us at editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk.