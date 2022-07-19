ScotRail timetable to revert back to pre-strike service as passengers issued reminder

The network’s timetable will revert back to the May 2022 level of service from tomorrow, Wednesday, 20 July, following members of the drivers’ union ASLEF voting to accept an improved pay offer, bring an end to the temporary timetable introduced on 23 May 2022.

The network is once again reminding all passengers to check their journey prior to travel.

ScotRail’s temporary timetable was introduced in a bid to keep services running normally during the pay dispute with drivers, but it attracted significant criticism with many events impacted by those attending unable to use the railway to get home.

The timetable is set to revert back to pre-strike levels.

ScotRail committed to employing more drivers to phase out the reliance on overtime and work on rest days, however, driver training was delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.Without Covid, ScotRail would have around 130 extra qualified drivers by now. That would have significantly reduced our need for drivers to work overtime and rest days.

Now however, services are returning to normal – with ScotRail urging all customers to plan ahead – especially given the extreme heat seen throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK, which is having an impact on the rail network due to the implementation of speed limits when appropriate to ensure passenger safety.

Network Rail confirmed that train speeds would be restricted between 1pm and 8pm on Monday, with a 20mph speed restriction on the stretch of rail between Hyndland and Finnieston in Glasgow,David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for their patience through what has been a very challenging few months.

“I’d encourage customers to check their journey before they travel as our timetable returns to May 2022 levels, particularly given the disruption to services over recent days due to the extreme heat.