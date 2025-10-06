ScotRail pass aims to make travel more affordable for Falkirk families this October

With the October school holidays just days away, ScotRail is making family travel more affordable for Falkirk district families.

The rail operator is launching a new Family Pass, offering a week of unlimited train travel across Scotland.

The pass, which costs £50, allows up to two adults and four children to travel on ScotRail services for seven consecutive days. Travel can start on any day between October 13 and 20, 2025, covering the school holiday period.

ScotRail says the pass provides value for money compared to the cost of travelling by car, with no need to pay for fuel or parking. It hopes it will help make the school holiday more affordable and memorable.

The family pass is available to purchase between October 6 and 20, 2025 from any ScotRail ticket office or on the train.

The pass is valid for travel for seven consecutive days on services after 9.15am Monday to Friday, and all day at weekends.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “The Family Pass is designed to make it easier for families to enjoy days out together during the school holidays.

“For £50, customers can travel as much as they like for seven days, giving them the chance to explore Scotland in an affordable and sustainable way.

“Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with this offer, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop MSP, said: “At a time when many families are feeling the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, ScotRail’s Family Pass offers a practical and affordable way to enjoy Scotland’s beauty during the October holidays while keeping more money in passengers’ pockets.

“It’s a great incentive to leave the car at home and choose a greener, more relaxing way to travel."

For more information on the pass, including full terms and conditions, visit the ScotRail website.