Rail passengers heading to Edinburgh later this month face days of disruption as engineering work is carried out.

The main inter-city line will be affected between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High / Dunblane / Inverness,

Work will be carried out from Monday, January 29 until Thursday, February 1.

Those using the service from Falkirk High will be able to use the train until Linlithgow from where there will be replacement buses to Edinburgh Park

Rail passengers heading to Edinburgh face disruption later this month. Picture: Michael Gillen

According to ScotRail, from there passengers should use the tram service, supplemented by replacement buses where required, between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.

The Edinburgh to Dunblane services will operate between Falkirk Grahamston and Dunblane. Buses wil replace trains between Edinburgh and Falkirk Grahamston, calling at Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Linlithgow and Polmont.

Edinburgh to Inverness services via Stirling services will be diverted to run via Fife, with revised times at Edinburgh.