ScotRail advising train services across Falkirk area affected by Edinburgh issue
ScotRail posted on social media: “Due to a failure of the electricity supply at Edinburgh, our services will be subject to delay and alteration at this time. Investigations are underway and we will provide another update ASAP.”
This is affecting services to all the stations in the Falkirk area.
They later said replacement buses had been requested but nothing was arranged so far.
The train provider was already warning passengers about disruption in the wake of Storm Ciarán.
LNER said there would be no services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen until Saturday. Speed restrictions will cause delays elsewhere.
ScotRail is urging passengers to use its Journey checker for latest details on services.