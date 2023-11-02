ScotRail advising train services across Falkirk area affected by Edinburgh issue

Trains in and out of Edinburgh Waverley have been cancelled this evening bringing rush hour chaos.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ScotRail posted on social media: “Due to a failure of the electricity supply at Edinburgh, our services will be subject to delay and alteration at this time. Investigations are underway and we will provide another update ASAP.”

This is affecting services to all the stations in the Falkirk area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They later said replacement buses had been requested but nothing was arranged so far.

Train services are affected in and out of Edinburgh this evening. Pic: John Devlin

The train provider was already warning passengers about disruption in the wake of Storm Ciarán.

LNER said there would be no services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen until Saturday. Speed restrictions will cause delays elsewhere.