Safety first as Forth Valley motorists face three weeks of road closures for barrier work

Transport Scotland’s operating company – BEAR Scotland – will carry out overnight works to install new safety barriers on the M9 northbound at Junction 10.

The works will take place for three weeks, from Sunday, August 3 to Monday, August 25, each night – excluding Fridays and Saturdays – between 7.30pm and 6am.

During these times the M9 northbound Junction 10 off-slip and on-slip will be closed to ensure the safety of both workers and road users,

The hard shoulder will also be closed throughout the duration of the works, whilst the left-hand lane will be closed during the hours of work being carried out. It will reopen at 6am to best minimise any disruption.

The works will take place throughout much of August (Picture: Submitted)

While the works are being carried out, a signposted diversion will be in place for road users looking to leave the M9 at the Junction 10 northbound off-slip. These road users will continue on the M9 northbound, to Junction 11 Kier Roundabout, returning to the M9 southbound to the Junction 10 off slip.

This diversion will add 5.7 miles and around seven minutes to journey times.

For those on the A84 looking to join the M9 at the Junction 10 northbound on-slip, a signed diversion to the M9 Junction 9 northbound on-slip via the Bannockburn Interchange will be in place.

This diversion will add 9.7 miles and 11 minutes to journey times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These installations on the M9 northbound at Junction 10 will improve road safety for motorists.

“It is essential that we close the carriageway during these works, for the safety of motorists and workers. However, we’ve scheduled them to take place overnight to best minimise any disruption.

"We thank road users in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements and encourage all drivers to check their journey in advance and allow a little extra time for travelling.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and all traffic management will be removed during working hours, except for the hard shoulder closure which will remain in place.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

