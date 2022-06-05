Roadworks lead to carriageway closures in Forth Valley

The slip road from the A84 northbound onto the M9 at Junction 10 Craigforth will be closed on Sunday, June 26 from 6am to 3pm, to allow Transport Scotland’s

operating company BEAR Scotland to remove trapped debris behind the bridge that carries the motorway over the River Forth.

Traffic wishing to join the M9 northbound from the A84 will be directed onto the M9 southbound to turn at M9 Junction 9 Pirnhall Roundabout.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will be closed to allow work to take place

BEAR Scotland manager Chris Tracey said: “It is essential to close this slip road on 26 June to allow safe access to remove trapped debris at the M9 River Forth Bridge.

“The debris will be removed using rope access, divers and a crane, so we have scheduled the works during the day for the safety of our operatives. Motorists planning to use this route on June 26 should plan ahead.”