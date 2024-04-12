Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BEAR Scotland plans to renew one kilometre of the motorway.

For the safety of workers and road users, the northbound carriageway of the M9 will be closed from Junction 1A Kirkliston to Junction 1B Winchburgh from 8.30pm to 6am for ten nights from Monday, April 22 to Friday, May 3, excluding weekends.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the M90 northbound to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, the A904 westbound and the B8046 to re-join the M9 northbound at Junction 2 Philpstoun. This diversion will add an estimated 11 minutes and 8.8 miles to affected journeys.

Junction 1A Kirkliston is set to benefit from a £640,000 resurfacing project which will see diversions for ten nights from Monday, April 22, to Friday, May 3, excluding weekends.

A separate bridge refurbishment scheme is already under way on the M9 northbound prior to Junction 1A, with 24-hour lane restrictions in place where the motorway crosses the River Almond. Overnight closures of this section of the M9 will be required at the conclusion of the bridge refurbishment scheme, expected in late May.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “Surfacing improvements will result in smoother and safer journeys for motorists.