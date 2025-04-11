Roads closed after accident involving 'multiple vehicles' on M9

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:18 BST
Police are urging drivers to avoid a motorway route following a road accident.

Officers are currently dealing with the incident on the M9 northbound at Stirling.

Eye witnesses have reported multiple vehicles are involved.

There are currently road closures in place – Junction 9 of the M9 and Junction 9 of the M80.

Road closures after serious accident on motorway. Pic: National World
Road closures after serious accident on motorway. Pic: National World

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

