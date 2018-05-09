Road is closed after rush-hour collision

Commuters faced delays and diversions after an accident early on Wednesday evening forced the closure of a busy road.

The collision, believed to have involved just two cars, occurred during rush hour in New Carron Road, Carron.

Police were quickly on the scene and diverted traffic away from the accident as a clear-up operation was carried out.

The vehicles were towed away and Falkirk Council workers covered an oil spill with sand before the road was reopened, although it took some time for tailbacks to clear.