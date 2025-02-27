Road improvements in Falkirk area pave way for more housing developments

Work has now begun on improvements at the M80 Junction 7 in Haggs and Banknock to enhance road safety and unlock potential housing opportunities that will deliver both private and affordable homes.

The upgrades are now being delivered thanks to renewed efforts by Falkirk Council to bring the various partners together in a united approach.

Led by developers I&H Brown and the Mac Mic Group, with funding from the Scottish Government's Housing Infrastructure grant, the improvements will see the existing mini roundabout in Haggs converted to a full roundabout, while the priority junction in Banknock will be upgraded to include traffic signals.

Falkirk Council deputy leader Paul Garner said: “By improving the junctions at Haggs and Banknock, it not only enhances road safety and reduces congestion but also unlocks much needed housing opportunities, including affordable homes in the area.

The improvement works on the roundabout have now begun (Picture: Submitted)

“These developments will support local families, drive economic growth, and create a more connected and sustainable future for our area."

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan added: “I am delighted improvement works are underway on the M80 Junction 7 in Haggs and Banknock. The £2.3 million in support from the Scottish Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund will help unlock access to sites for both private and affordable housing.

“Everyone deserves a warm and safe place to call home and once these road improvements are complete, there will be an opportunity to deliver much needed affordable housing to local communities in the Falkirk Council area.”

The roadworks are being delivered by Kilmac and are expected to be completed by the end of summer 2025.