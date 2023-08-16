Road closures: Motorists warned about month-long drainage upgrade works near Denny

The carriageway closures for drainage improvement works will be in place on the northbound M80 between Junction 8 Bankhead and Junction 9 Pirnhall from 7.30pm until 6am Monday to Friday for four weeks, beginning on the night of Monday, August 21 and concluding on the morning of Saturday, September 16.

One lane of the M80 southbound carriageway will also be closed during these works, from the bridge over the River Carron to the bridge over the B818.

A signed diversion for northbound traffic will be in place from M80 Junction 8 via the M876, turning at Junction 3 Bowtrees to join the M9 northbound to Junction 9. This

diversion is expected to add an estimated 15.1 miles and 15 minutes to affected journeys.