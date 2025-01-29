Road closures for motorists as tree removal works continue in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The slip road exiting the M9 northbound at Junction 5, Cadgers Brae, will be closed for tree removal works between 7.30pm on Thursday, January 30 and 6am on Friday, January 31.

Northbound traffic wishing to exit the M9 at Junction 5 will be diverted onwards to exit at M9 Junction 7, following the M876 eastbound to turn at Bowtrees Interchange and return westbound to join the M9 southbound and exit via the Junction 5 southbound off-slip.

This diversion is expected to add approximately 13 minutes and 11.6 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. All traffic management will be removed outside of working hours.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s southeast network manager, said: “It is essential due to the location of the trees and the equipment required to remove them safely that we close this slip road during these works.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these works.”