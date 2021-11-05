Road closure: Maddiston diversion as prep work starts for housing development
A section of Vellore road in Maddiston is set to close next week, from a point adjacent to Parklea to the junction with Manor Wynd.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:57 pm
The road will be temporarily shut from Thursday, November 11 to Tuesday 16th to allow for service connections for a new housing development.
Motoristsare advised to use the main road as a diversion.
The road has seen disruption in recent years, most recently being closed in late June through to early July to allow for a new site entrance.