Road closure:  Maddiston diversion as prep work starts for housing development

The road will be temporarily shut from Thursday, November 11 to Tuesday 16th to allow for service connections for a new housing development.

Motoristsare advised to use the main road as a diversion.

Vellore Road

The road has seen disruption in recent years, most recently being closed in late June through to early July to allow for a new site entrance.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.