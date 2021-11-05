Road closure:  Maddiston diversion as prep work starts for housing development

A section of Vellore road in Maddiston is set to close next week, from a point adjacent to Parklea to the junction with Manor Wynd.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 5th November 2021, 6:57 pm

The road will be temporarily shut from Thursday, November 11 to Tuesday 16th to allow for service connections for a new housing development.

Motoristsare advised to use the main road as a diversion.

Vellore Road

The road has seen disruption in recent years, most recently being closed in late June through to early July to allow for a new site entrance.

