Resurfacing work set to close carriageway to Clackmannanshire Bridge

The A876 route north of the crossing is set to be resurfaced.Works will close the carriageway from Tuesday, November 30 until Saturday, December 11..

Just over one mile of road is set to be resurfaced between 7:30pm and 6:00am with no traffic management in place outside working hours.

No roadworks will be carried out on Saturday or Sunday nights, leaving the road open to weekend commuters.

Picture Michael Gillen

Motorists wishing to cross Clackmannanshire bridge during working hours will need to use a diversion route across the Kincardine Bridge via the Kincardine Bridge via the A977.

The surfacing improvements are set to address defects on the A876 and aim to improve the driving experience for motorists.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.orghttp://www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.