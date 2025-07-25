Resurfacing work on the A90 at Dalmeny starts on July 31

Overnight works to renew the road surface on the A90 westbound at Dalmeny are set to begin on July 31.

Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland will carry out the work between 8.30pm and 4am on the nights of Thursday, July 31, Friday, August 1 and August 4 to 6.

For the safety of workers and road users, the A90 westbound carriageway will be closed from Queensferry Road at Barnton Junction to Dalmeny, with local access only up to Burnshot Bridge. Eastbound traffic to Edinburgh will not be affected.

Two clearly signed diversion routes will be in place from Barnton Junction to M90 Junction 1A Queensferry, one for motorway traffic and another for non-motorway traffic.

Work is scheduled overnight to minimise disruption.

Both routes will follow the A902 Maybury Road and the A8 Glasgow Road to Newbridge Junction. After Newbridge Roundabout, non-motorway traffic will be diverted via the A89 and B800, while motorway traffic will continue via the M9 and M90.

The diversion for motorway traffic will add 3.3 miles and five minutes to affected journeys, while for non-motorway traffic it will add 6.1 miles and 10 minutes.

Tommy Deans, of Bear Scotland, said: “These improvements will address and repair road defects such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway; however, we’ve scheduled work overnight to minimise any disruption.”

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement.

Scottish Water is also carrying out essential investigation work in Winchburgh to support community growth and strengthen the resilience of the local water network.

From Monday, July 28, temporary traffic management measures will be in place for approximately 10 weeks to ensure the safety of both the public and the workforce. Work is taking place at various sections along the B9080 and B8046 near Threemiletown.

To minimise disruption, only one section of road – approximately 200 to 300 metres – will be affected at any given time. A lane closure with temporary traffic lights will be in place to support a continued flow of traffic.

The work is being delivered by George Leslie Ltd on behalf of Scottish Water Horizons.

Scottish Water thanks residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out.