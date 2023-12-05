Resurfacing work means pre-Christmas road closures for Falkirk motorists

BEAR Scotland is gearing up to resurface a 0.6 km stretch of the M80 near Larbert between Junctions 7 and 8.

This will mean – for the safety of workers – the southbound M80 carriageway will be closed at junction 9 from 7.30pm to 6am on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12.

Traffic will be signposted to leave the M9 at Junction 7 and continue onto the M876 eastbound before turning at the M876 Junction 3 (Bowtrees) to travel

westwards and then leave the M876 at Junction 1 and join the A883 and A803, before re-joining the M80 at Junction 7 southbound.

This diversion will add approximately 26 minutes and 12.1 miles to affected journeys.Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These resurfacing works will improve ride quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M80.