Resurfacing work means pre-Christmas road closures for Falkirk motorists
This will mean – for the safety of workers – the southbound M80 carriageway will be closed at junction 9 from 7.30pm to 6am on Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12.
Traffic will be signposted to leave the M9 at Junction 7 and continue onto the M876 eastbound before turning at the M876 Junction 3 (Bowtrees) to travel
westwards and then leave the M876 at Junction 1 and join the A883 and A803, before re-joining the M80 at Junction 7 southbound.
This diversion will add approximately 26 minutes and 12.1 miles to affected journeys.Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These resurfacing works will improve ride quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M80.
“A carriageway closure is essential for the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise disruption.”