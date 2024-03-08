Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wall was raised to 1.8 metres to make sure it complies with current railway standards.

Engineers used stone to match the existing wall; the taller structure will better protect the safety of passengers and lineside neighbours.

To carry out this crucial work, Royal Terrace had to be closed but access for residents, pedestrians and cyclists remained in place to help minimise disruption.

Stephen Boslem, works delivery manager, said: “The work to raise the height of the railway boundary is part of our commitment to providing a safe and reliable railway.

“While we needed to close the road to vehicles to deliver the work safely and efficiently, we maintained access throughout.