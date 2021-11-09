Rail disruption for Falkirk passengers

Passengers face disruption on the Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street line, via Falkirk High, this morning.

ScotRail services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street are being diverted via Cumbernauld due to an ongoing incident between Lenzie and Bishopbriggs.

Emergency services are currently in attendance after reports of a person being struck by a train.

The rail operator reports on its website that services running through these stations – which includes services between the capital and Queen Street via Falkirk High – will be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Cumbernauld.

It says disruption is currently expected to last until around noon.

A Tweet from ScotRail stated: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Lenzie and Bishopbriggs, the line is closed.

“Services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High will be diverted via Cumbernauld.”

For up to date travel information or to check your service visit the website www.scotrail.co.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.