Rail disruption for Falkirk district passengers after person hit by train

Passengers across the Falkirk district are facing rail disruption this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Services from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street and Dunblane had been suspended for a period as emergency services dealt with the incident.

However, in an update on X, ScotRail has said that the line has now reopened.

The post said: “The line has now re-opened. Services will not call at Edinburgh Park until further notice.

ScotRail services have been suspended following an emergency incident between Haymarket and Linlithgow.

“Disruption to services will be ongoing until our staff and trains are back in position.”

Services affected include those between Haymarket and Glasgow Queen Street, Inverness, Dunblane and Helensburgh Central.

The rail operator’s website is showing ‘major disruption’ on the lines due to “a person being hit by a train between Haymarket and Linlithgow”.

It adds: “Disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today.”

Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website or app for the latest information on services before travelling as some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

ScotRail had said earlier that replacement bus services had been requested on some routes, and that ticket acceptance is in place with bus operators including Midland Bluebird between Stirling, Alloa, Falkirk and Edinburgh; and Scottish Citylink on 909 and 978 services between Stirling and Edinburgh and services between Edinburgh and Glasgow.