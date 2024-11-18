Queensferry Crossing: speed limits as dates for essential maintenance announced
An amended programme for essential underdeck work at the south end of the bridge has been unveiled for overnight on Sunday, December 1.
The works, which are being undertaken on behalf of Transport Scotland, will impact on traffic on the M90 northbound carriageway from 8:00pm to 6:00am.
The two-week traffic management - which runs until December 17 - will consist of a temporary realignment of the running lanes using traffic cones, necessitating closure of a short length of the hard shoulder. Two lanes will be maintained at all times, but a 50mph temporary speed limit will be applied to the northbound carriageway. Northbound abnormal loads will be required to divert via Clackmannanshire Bridge. The southbound carriageway will not be affected.
A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: “Motorists using the Queensferry Crossing are encouraged to plan ahead during the works by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”
A free vehicle recovery service will be provided to attend to any breakdowns within the roadworks area.
