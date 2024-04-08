Queensferry Crossing roadworks now in their final phase
A series of roadworks on the M90 started on April 8 and will run until April 20, followed by a full trial of the new diversion process overnight on Saturday, April 21.
This follows last year’s successful trial of a new system of moveable automated barriers.
Work was also completed in March to install ‘intelligent road studs’ that will light up to guide motorists onto the diversion route, removing the need to manually lay out traffic cones.
The final phase involves upgrading the automated barriers to allow the system on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing to be operated by a single button, further reducing the time it will take to divert traffic.
Various lane and road closures will be required, as well as two additional nights of work to commission the system south of the Queensferry Crossing. From April 8 to 21 inclusive, there will be an M90 hard shoulder closure on Junction 1B Ferrytoll southbound on-slip and M90 southbound but no diversion is required.
Also from April 8 to 21, the M90 northbound hard shoulder will be closed next to Junction 1B Ferrytoll, with a lane closure on the Ferrytoll northbound off-slip and hard shoulder running. Again, no diversion is required.
On April 21, to allow for the trial of the diversion from midnight to 8am the M90 north and south of Queensferry Crossing will see diversions in both directions via the A9000 Forth Road Bridge.
Further information on all of the works until April 21 can be found at www.bearscot.com/about-bear/major-projects/queensferry-crossing-automated-barriers.
David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “This new system will significantly reduce the time it takes to open a diversion via the Forth Road Bridge, should the Queensferry Crossing need to close for any reason.
“Last year we carried out a successful trial of the automated vehicle restraint barriers and the improvements we have made since then will further reduce the time it takes to open the diversion route.
“The trial diversion on April 21 will allow us to test the new system and identify and address any issues before it needs to be used in future.
“It is important that road users comply with red X signs above the carriageway when these appear, as the diversion route cannot be opened until traffic on the motorway has stopped.
“If there are red X signs above all lanes, you must come to a stop.”
Road users using the Queensferry Crossing or Forth Road Bridge during these works are encouraged to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.traffic.gov.scot for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.
BEAR Scotland is leading the project as part of its responsibility for the South East Trunk Road Network, on behalf of Transport Scotland.
Tarmac is responsible for the surfacing with Clearview Intelligence responsible for the installation of the road studs and SPIE for the automated barrier system.