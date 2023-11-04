Queensferry Crossing: M90 traffic diverts to Forth Road Bridge for automated barrier tests

The next phase of the project to install an innovative automated barrier system on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing runs tonight.

The barriers will allow M90 traffic to be diverted via the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, should the Queensferry Crossing need to be closed for any reason.

With foundations now in place, Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is installing the barriers. This requires work on the verges and central reservation of the M90 on both sides of the Queensferry Crossing, as well as resurfacing works on the hard shoulder of the slip road onto the southbound M90 at Junction 1B Ferrytoll.

A trial deployment of the barriers will be carried out on Saturday, November 4, to ensure they are operating correctly. The Queensferry Crossing will be closed in both directions from 11:00pm until 5:00am with all M90 traffic diverted via the Forth Road Bridge. Road users should expect delays at the beginning and end of this period as traffic is stopped while the diversion is implemented.

Work will be taking place in October and November.

Further works will be undertaken to fully automate the system and install ‘intelligent road studs’, which will light up to guide traffic onto the diversion route.