A new campaign has been launched to bring a new railway station to Winchburgh, with a report setting out the benefits of a rail connection.

A vision for a new rail connection for Winchburgh sets out the findings of an expert assessment of the benefits that a new rail connection would deliver for Winchburgh and the wider Lothian region.

Commissioned by Winchburgh Developments Ltd, the report demonstrates community support for a new rail connection, with local businesses and community figures lending their support to the vision.

It outlines significant benefits for the economy, environment and local people.

Winchburgh Developments Ltd is asking people to show their support in a letter writing campaign to local MSPs.

Trips on congested roads to central Edinburgh would be replaced with train journeys taking less than 15 minutes.

An estimated 1658 car journeys could be taken off the road per day with a station at Winchburgh, which would amount to around 419,490 car journeys annually.

Remaining road users would benefit from reduced congestion, with reduced levels of greenhouse gases and improved air quality.

It would serve a wider regional catchment of around 27,000 people, more than double the projected population of Winchburgh.

A new train station has been a key feature of the Winchburgh masterplan since planning permission in principle was awarded in 2012. Discussions on a new station have been ongoing between developers, Network Rail, Scotrail, Transport Scotland and other key stakeholders. It is hoped that the new campaign will galvanise community support.

Winchburgh Developments Ltd has called on the Scottish Government to establish a working group.

John Hamilton, chief executive, said: “A new train station requires multiple partners to come together to make it work and ultimately it can only proceed with a decision by Transport Scotland, Network Rail and other public sector agencies.

“This report demonstrates that a new rail connection for Winchburgh would bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the local community and the wider Lothian region. In recent years, we have seen many communities benefit from new rail connections – now, it’s Winchburgh’s turn.

“Winchburgh Developments Ltd has already invested more than £50 million in transport upgrades, with no public sector contribution. We have always been ready to invest private sector funds in a station if a way forward can be agreed.

“We are asking the Scottish Government to convene a working group of the public and private sector stakeholders who can deliver a new station for Winchburgh.

“To set a date for opening a new station would focus minds on realising the significant economic and environmental benefits that a rail connection will deliver.”

As part of the campaign, the local community are being asked to show their support for a new train station in a letter writing campaign to local MSPs.

The campaign has received cross-party support from local councillors and from the wider community.