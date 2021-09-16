Proposed 170-home Allandale development could add to village speeding problem, says ex-policeman

Alastair Fairley, who lives in the village, says Allandale Properties Ltd’s proposal to turn the former Stein's brickworks site into a housing estate will put more traffic on its main road, create a bottleneck situation and ultimately lead to fed-up drivers revving up when free to do so.

Allandale Properties is looking to create a 21.3-acre residential development featuring two to four-bedroom houses, a play area and a full-size football pitch.

The firm’s suggested entrance – under a narrow railway bridge – rankles with Alastair as he feels the likelihood of tailbacks would lead to “frustrated” motorists then speeding off when leaving the development.

Allandale resident Alastair Fairley fears a proposed 140-home housing development in the village will result in extra traffic and further speeding problems. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Last December, he spoke out in the hope of drawing attention to dangerous driving in the newer part of the village, where he stays.

Alastair said it was “a matter of time before someone gets killed” as he claimed the 30mph speed limit was consistently ignored as cars often clock over 60mph on the B816 through Allandale.

Although bollards have been installed to slow road users down, Alastair says vehicles have crashed into the posts while travelling at high speed.

A car crashed onto its side on Allandale's main road in June. Picture: Alastair Fairley.

The combination of “inadequate” traffic calming measures and careless motorists worries him.

Alastair said: “The original road through Allandale has been fraught with accidents because of inadequate road narrowing and speeding drivers.

“Our concerns are about the amount of extra traffic 140 houses will generate coming through the village.

“We have had years of problems with speeding cars and lorries coming through and we feel the traffic calming measures are inadequate but the council disagrees.

“Since we moved to Allandale three years ago, there have been at least four accidents with cars hitting the bollards. The last one ended up with a car on its side and an ambulance in attendance.

“The entrance to the new site will be under the railway and the bridge is very narrow. Residents will probably have to queue to get out at busy times, causing frustration and impatience and then speeding.”

Allandale Properties said:

