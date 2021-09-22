Proposed 140-home Allandale development could add to village speeding problem, says ex-policeman

Alastair Fairley, who lives in the village, says Allandale Properties Ltd’s proposal to turn the former Stein's brickworks site into a housing estate will put more traffic on its main road, create a bottleneck situation and ultimately lead to fed-up drivers revving up when free to do so.

Allandale Properties is looking to create a 21.3-acre residential development featuring two to four-bedroom homes.

The firm’s suggested entrance, under a narrow railway bridge, rankles with Alastair as he feels the likelihood of tailbacks would lead to “frustrated” motorists speeding off when leaving the development.

Allandale resident Alastair Fairley fears a proposed 140-home housing development in the village will result in extra traffic and further speeding problems. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Last December, he spoke out to draw attention to dangerous driving in the newer part of the village, where he lives.

Alastair said it was “a matter of time before someone gets killed” as he claimed the 30mph speed limit was consistently ignored as cars often clock over 60mph on the B816.

Although bollards have been installed, Alastair says speeding vehicles have crashed into the posts.

A car crashed onto its side on Allandale's main road in June. Picture: Alastair Fairley.

He said: “The original road through Allandale has been fraught with accidents because of inadequate road narrowing and speeding drivers.

“Our concerns are about the amount of extra traffic 140 houses will generate coming through the village.

“We have had years of problems with speeding cars and lorries coming through and we feel the traffic calming measures are inadequate but the council disagrees.

“Since we moved to Allandale three years ago, there have been at least four accidents with cars hitting the bollards.

“The entrance to the new site will be under the railway and the bridge is very narrow. Residents will probably have to queue to get out at busy times, causing frustration and impatience and then speeding.”

An Allandale Properties spokesman described a recent planning consultation on a revised planning application for the site as “a very positive experience”.

The spokesman added: “We acknowledge local concerns about traffic movements at present.

“There is of course already a planning consent on the site for development. It is the intention of the development team to work with Falkirk Council to ensure that traffic issues are addressed during the consideration of the forthcoming revised planning application.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.