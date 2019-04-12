Police name woman killed in Broxburn lorry crash

Police have named the woman who died after she was hit by a lorry in Broxburn’s East Main Street last week as local woman Shgufta Iqbal (56).

A 72-year-old woman was injured in the same collision on Friday and later released after treatment.

Inquiries into the full circumstances of the tragedy are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Shgufta Iqbal at this time and we are continuing with our investigation to establish exactly what happened during this collision.

“Members of the public who were on East Mains Street, Broxburn at the time and saw the incident take place, or motorists who believe they have any relevant dash-cam footage are urged to contact police immediately, if they have not already done so.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information relevant to this ongoing inquiry should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1199 of April 5.