Police launch witness appeal after fatal crash in Stirling

Police in Forth Valley are investigating after a woman died following a collision in the Cambusbarron area of Stirling.

The collision happened at around 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 13) on the M9 northbound, between junctions nine and ten, when a silver Ford Fiesta left the road and collided with a tree.

The 28-year-old driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she passed away in the early hours of the morning.

The northbound carriageway was closed until around 6am this morning while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Sergeant David Marr of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very sad time.

“I cannot commend enough the HGV driver who saw a light from the vehicle and pulled over to investigate this further, before calling emergency services.

“I also want to thank the two other people who stopped to provide assistance.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries into this collision, I’d urge anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area between 10pm and 10.30pm to contact us as soon as possible.

“Those who have any other information which could be relevant, or who were travelling on the M9 around this time and have dashcam footage, are also asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4428 of March 13.