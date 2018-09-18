Police launch ‘internal inquiry’ as dashcam footage shows car heading wrong way down Falkirk road

A video has emerged of a car travelling in the wrong direction on a busy one-way street in Falkirk town centre.
In the dashcam footage the vehicle is seen heading down West Bridge Street towards the Town Hall as a series of cars drive the opposite way.
And not only was the motorist fortunate to avoid an accident but he was also lucky to escape the attention of officers in a police car they passed.
Police have since confirmed an internal inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident further.
READ MORE: Second crash at busy Falkirk junction sparks call for action
READ MORE: Man charged following Falkirk crash as woman remains in hospital
The film was passed on to The Falkirk Herald by a concerned reader who said the incident happened the night before Sunday’s two-car crash at busy junction.
Concerns have since been expressed that a fatality may soon occur unless something is done to improve road safety in the area.