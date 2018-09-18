Police launch ‘internal inquiry’ as dashcam footage shows car heading wrong way down Falkirk road

A video has emerged of a car travelling in the wrong direction on a busy one-way street in Falkirk town centre.

In the dashcam footage the vehicle is seen heading down West Bridge Street towards the Town Hall as a series of cars drive the opposite way.

Emergency services were called to the scene of Sunday's accident (Picture: Michael Gillen)

And not only was the motorist fortunate to avoid an accident but he was also lucky to escape the attention of officers in a police car they passed.

Police have since confirmed an internal inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident further.

The film was passed on to The Falkirk Herald by a concerned reader who said the incident happened the night before Sunday’s two-car crash at busy junction.

Concerns have since been expressed that a fatality may soon occur unless something is done to improve road safety in the area.